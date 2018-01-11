Jamshedpur, Jan 11 (PTI) Tata Steel today felicitated three climbers including 13-year-old Aman Verma, who recently won gold medals at the National Sport Climbing Championship held at Indore.

Verma bagged three gold medals in speed climbing, lead climbing and bouldering event of the sub-junior championship held between 27th to 30th December, said Bachendri Pal, head, Tata Steel Adventure Foundation (TSAF).

The foundation handed over altogether Rs 50,000 cash for his achievements while Rs 16,000 was given to Talim Ansari (14), who was the first child from Jharkhand to win bronze at National Sport Climbing Championship in 2016, and a gold and silver in the last edition at Indore.

Besides, Verma's sister Anisha (12), who won a gold medal in lead climbing at the Indore championship, was awarded Rs 5,000. PTI BS RBT .

