Bhubaneswar, Jan 11 (PTI) Tata Steel Bhubaneswar Literary Meet (TSBLM) opened here today with literary giants asking budding authors to draw strength from adversities and learn to deal with challenges.

The three-day festival was inaugurated by renowned children's author Ruskin Bond and Odia literary exponent Manoj Das.

Bond, whose much-anticipated presence was evident with the large number of young students in attendance, spoke about his journey of being "an unknown author to a reasonably well-known author".

Das talked about how young authors should draw inspiration from the adversities they face while writing.

Voicing concern over how creative imagination was being challenged by the evolution of technology, he said the young generation should learn how to face the challenge.

Bond later joined veteran journalist Mark Tully for a session, where they shared their views on nationalism and patriotism, drawing upon their rich experience of chronicling India.

A veritable icon for children, Bond responded to a volley of questions from students of the city's schools with his inimitable charm.

The students were also captivated by Tully's reflections on how the country he calls home had changed over the years he has spent documenting it.

The third edition of the TSBLM promises to be an enriching experience with the participation of eminent personalities across an array of genres and expertise, a Tata Steel release said. PTI SKN RBT .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.