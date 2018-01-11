Muzaffarnagar, Jan 11 (PTI) A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by two youths in a village in Shamli district, police said today.

According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, she was abducted from near a school while retuning from her uncle's house yesterday and raped by the two accused, they said.

When the girl did not reach home on time, her family started looking for her. She was later found in an unconscious state bearing injuries, they added.

The girl was sent for medical examination, the police said, adding that a case was registered against the accused who were on the run. PTI CORR AAR .

