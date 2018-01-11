Coimbatore, Jan 11 (PTI) A class X boy student allegedly committed suicide in his house here today, police said.

The 15-year old boy ended his life by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in a room, they said.

After returning from school, the boy went into the room and locked it from inside.

As he did not come out for a long time, his mother raised an alarm and neighbours broke open the door and found the boy hanging.

He was declared brought dead at the government hospital, police said.

Investigations were on to ascertain the reason for the suicide, they said. PTI NVM VS .

