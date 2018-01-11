Washington, Jan 10 (PTI) US President Donald Trump today told his Cabinet colleagues that his administration is going to take a strong look at the country's libel laws, which he said are a "disgrace" and do not represent American values.

His remarks come in the wake of a book 'Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House' which is highly critical of him and the First Family.

Â“We are going to take a strong look at our country's libel laws so that when somebody says something that is false and defamatory about someone, that person will have meaningful recourse in our courts,Â” Trump said in his first Cabinet meeting of the year.

"Our current libel laws are a sham and a disgrace, and do not represent American values or American fairness. So we're going to take a strong look at that," Trump said.

"You can't say things that are false -- knowingly false -- and be able to smile as money pours into your bank account.

We're going to take a very, very strong look at that. And I think what the American people want to see is fairness," said the US president.

In the wake of the release of the book by author Michael Wolff, questions have been raised about Trump's mental and physical fitness.

Trump and the White House have described the book as a work of fiction. PTI LKJ KUN .

