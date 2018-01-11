New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) The government today said Indian and Chinese troops have resolved through established mechanism the issue related to China's attempt to build a road in the Tuting area of Arunachal Pradesh.

The issue has been resolved through established mechanism, spokesperson in the Ministry of External Affairs Raveesh Kumar said.

On December 28, Indian troops foiled attempts by Chinese road building teams to construct a track around 1km inside the Indian territory in Tuting, government sources had said.

They had said the civilian teams went back when confronted by the Indian troops, but left behind two excavators and some other equipment.

The issue was amicably resolved at a Border Personnel Meeting between the two sides in Arunachal on January 6.

Replying to a question on whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos later this month, Kumar said details of the PM's engagement will be known only two-three days before the visit.

It will not be proper to comment on the issue, he said.

