Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested for trying to sell arms and ammunition here, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, Mohammed Ilyas alias Ilu and Abdul Ali alias Tanvir were nabbed from the Entally area last night while they were trying sell arms, a senior police officer said.

One 7-mm pistol loaded with five cartridges and one improvised single-shot firearm along with two cartridges were recovered from their possession, the officer said.

The duo were produced in a city court which remanded them to police custody till January 18. PTI SCH RBT .

