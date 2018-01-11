Srinagar, Jan 11 (PTI) Two alleged drug peddlers were arrested in north Kashmir's Bandipora district and 2.5 kilogrammes of charas was seized from their possession, a police officer said today.

A police party laid a 'naka' at Shilwat in Bandipora district and during checking, two people identified as Tawkeer Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Check-Ganastan and Jameel Ahmad Hajam, a resident of Rakhi Shilwat were arrested, the police officer said.

Police have registered a case against them and an investigation is underway, he said. PTI SSB MIJ SNE .

