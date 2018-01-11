Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 11 (PTI) V J Mathew was today appointed Maritime Board Chairman.

The decision in this regard was taken by the Kerala cabinet.

Mathew is the legal consultant of Vizhinjam International container terminal company and Indian Maritime Association Co-President, an official press release said.

Four others have also been appointed as government representatives in the board, which is aimed at developing small and medium ports in the state. PTI UD RC .

