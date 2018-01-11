(Eds: with changes throughout) Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has assured adequate security to pilgrims visiting the Sagar Island for the Ganga Sagar Mela beginning today.

Lakhs of pilgrims from different corners of India as well as neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Nepal have already arrived in the city to participate in the annual fair held in South 24 Parganas district.

The state administration has deployed huge number of police personnel equipped with satellite phones at crucial points, besides putting up CCTVs, Wi-Fi zone, a special website, to make the annual event a grand success.

"Security arrangements have been taken at all places Â– be it at the fairground or along the way. We wish for all of you a successful, safe and blessed stay," Banerjee said in an official statement.

The pilgrims assemble at the Sagar Island to take a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and the Bay of Bengal on the occasion of Makar Sankranti on January 14-15 and offer prayers at the Kapil Muni Ashram.

"My best wishes to all the pilgrims who have congregated at Sagar Islands for the annual Ganga Sagar Mela.

We have made all arrangements for the smooth management of this grand assembly of humanity," Banerjee wrote on her Twitter handle this morning.

The state government has announced an insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh to those visiting this year's Ganga Sagar Mela.

Adequate drinking water, toilet, residence and other facilities have been arranged for all pilgrims, she added.

