Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to double the power supply to Sagar Island in the South 24 Parganas district for the next few days in view of the annual Ganga Sagar Mela, which began today.

A senior official at the state power department said power supply to the Sagar Island will be increased from 8.9 million units (MU) to 16 MU per day.

"This has been decided keeping in mind the interests of millions of people visiting the Sagar Island. We will be supplying 16 MU every day for the next few days," the official told PTI today.

Lakhs of Hindu pilgrims gather at the Sagar Island every year during Makar Sankranti to take a dip at the confluence of the Ganga and Bay of Bengal and offer prayers at Kapil Muni Ashram.

"We want to make power cuts a history. Doubling the load capacity will assist in a smooth power situation during the Mela," he said.

Six power generators have also been set up at the venue to address any emergency situation, the official said.

"At least 10 centres have been set up at the Sagar Mela ground to monitor the entire situation. These officials will also look into any complaints regarding power supply," he said.

Of the 300 power department officials assigned on duty at the fair, 50 will be stationed at these centres, The department has also refurbished the power distribution system at the Sagar Island, the official said.

"The electrical apparatuses, including the high and low-tension wires, have been repaired. The difference will be felt during the mela days," he added. PTI SCH RMS .

