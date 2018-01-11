New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Taking a dig at ex-honchos of the Railways, chairman Ashwani Lohani today said he was "amazed" that they were full of ideas on ways to shore up the sector, but did little to implement them when they were in office.

Lohani said on Facebook that former seniors came up with ideas now, but did not carry them out when they worked for the national transporter.

"I am amazed at the number of ex-seniors who are bubbling with ideas on how to set the railways right. Equally amazing is why they did not implement the very same ideas when they sat on powerful chairs," he posted on his personal page.

The Railway Board chairman said youngsters joining the sector, too, had fallen short of his expectations.

Many of the youngsters were "more concerned about the quota of DRMs and GMs and less about what they can contribute to the railways", he wrote, referring to the senior posts of Divisional Railway Managers and General Managers.

Lohani said the focus had to shift to delivery and for that "we need to develop a lot of spine and belief in oneself.

I remain hopeful that things would change for the better." Sources in his office said since he had taken over as the chairman last year, ex-officials had often been visiting him to discuss the future of the Indian Railways.

Many of them came with plans, ideas and advice for Lohani, the senior-most bureaucrat in the Railways, they said.

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.