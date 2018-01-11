Jodhpur, Jan 11 (PTI) The body of a woman constable was found hanging from the ceiling fan at her house in Osian town of Jodhpur, a police officer said today.

Saroj, 25, got married in October this year and the videos recorded by her in November revealed that she was not happy with her marriage, the police officer said.

SHO (Osian) Nemaram said Saroj, a resident of village Sirmandi in Osian, was a constable with the Jodhpur Police Commissionerate and had been commissioned in 2015. Her husband is also a constable.

"We received an information on Wednesday around 7.30 pm that Saroj had locked herself in the room and had not been responding to the family members' call to open the door," Nemaram said.

The police reached her house and found her body hanging from the ceiling fan of the room. She was rushed to a nearby hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

"The cause of the suicide has not yet been ascertained.

No suicide note was found. The SDM Osian has been handed over the investigation into the matter," Nemaram said, adding that the local police would also be carrying out a parallel investigation.

The videos recorded by Saroj went viral immediately after her death. In one of the videos, Saroj is seen saying that she was in love with one Hemant but her family members were against their relationship.

"They thrashed us, threatened us and forced me to file a false case against him against my will," she claimed in a video recorded in October. She said that if something happened to her in future, her family members would be responsible for it.

The police said these videos are subject to investigation. PTI CORR SNE .

