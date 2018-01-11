Kolkata, Jan 11 (PTI) A middle-aged woman was killed when she was hit by a speeding bus near Manicktala area of the city this morning, police said.

The incident happened at around 9.55 am when the woman was trying to cross the road and was knocked down by a bus which was trying to overtake another bus of the same route at Khanna more near Manicktala crossing, a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The injured woman was rushed to a nearby hospital which declared her brought dead, the officer said.

Though the drivers of both the buses were absconding, the police has seized both the vehicles, the officer added.

