Mathura, Jan 11 (PTI) A woman alongwith her daughter and nephew committed suicide by jumping in front of a running Nizamuddin Madurai Express at Kosikalan station of North- Central Railway on Wednesday night, GRP said today.

"They have been identified as 35 year old Jyoti, three- year-old Radhika and 22-year-old Shiv Kumar," GRP officials said.

According to the police, the three were identified by the husband of the deceased Jyoti.

Devendra from Ballabhgarh in Faridabad district said that his wife had started yesterday for to see her ailing uncle.

The bodies were sent for post-mortem, the GRP officials said. PTI CORR ADS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.