Bengaluru, Jan 11 (PTI) Karnataka BJP chief B S Yeddyurappa today asserted that he would become chief minister after the coming assembly elections and warned police officials working as "puppets" of the ruling Congress that the consequences "will not be right" for them.

Addressing a rally as part of his 'Nava Karnataka Parivartana Yatre' at Sira in Tumkur district, the state BJP president said, "I want to tell our police officers, after three or four months I will come as Chief Minister." "Those police officials who are acting as puppets of the Congress, harassing our karyakartas against law by adding their name to the rowdies' list and creating an atmosphere of fear... I want to warn that consequences will not be right for you once we come back to power," Yeddyurappa said.

State Assembly elections are due in Karnataka early this year.

The BJP, which has set a target of winning 150 seats in the polls, has named Yeddyurappa as its Chief Ministerial candidate. PTI KSU RA APR DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.