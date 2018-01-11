Mumbai, Jan 11 (PTI) Actor Zareen Khan says she prefers to do meatier roles in small movies rather than being a prop in a big budget multi-starrer.

The actor made her Bollywood debut with "Veer" and then went on to work in films like "Housefull 2" but of late she has done smaller projects such as "Hate Story 3", "Aksar 2" and her upcoming release "1921".

"Rather than being a prop in a film with big actors, I would love to do a meatier and more meaningful role in a film that does not feature a big actor. Though I do not judge an actor or a film on these levels," she told PTI.

The actor said the big projects that she did in the beginning of her career did not benefit her much.

"'Housefull 2' was a big film but it was a multi-starrer and I was one of the four girls, so I couldn't cash in on it completely. In 'Ready' it was just a song. 'Veer' was a dream debut, unfortunately the film did not do well.

"I received flak for looking like somebody else (she was called a Katrina Kaif look-alike) and the weight and all.

Somehow, it did not work for me." Her next release is Vikram Bhatt's horror flick "1921" and she says, horror films have to be made intelligently.

"When Vikram makes a horror film, he has logic and reasoning to it. He doesn't do things for the heck of it."

