New Delhi, Jan 11 (PTI) Bangladeshi Grand Master Ziaur Rahman of Bangladesh defeated Vietnamese GM Tran Tuan Minh to claim the sole lead after the fourth round of 16th Delhi International Chess tournament here.

At the end of three rounds, 11 players were tied at 3.0/3.

It was a Trompovsky Opening from Rahman who had the white pieces but Tran Minh played pretty accurately and was having a better position. Early in the middlegame, Black had stifled the position on the kingside where Rahman had swung his rook, the Delhi Chess Association said in a statement.

But Tran Minh made a very strange move when he castled kingside where Rahman was able to break open the position and swiftly drum up an attack on black's king.

All other co-leaders could only draw their games and hence, the Bangladeshi grandmaster leads alone with 4.0/4.

In the B-Category with 783 players being held simultaneously, 8 rounds of play have been completed and with two rounds to go.

Shubham of Haryana rated 1915, and Subhra Saha, of West Bengal, rated 1727, lead together with 7.5/8. PTI Cor PM PM .

