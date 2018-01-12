2 arrested for possessing heroin in Punjab
Published: 12th January 2018
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 06:48 PM | A+A A- |
Fatehgarh Sahib (PB), Jan 12 (PTI) Two people were today arrested after 15 grams of heroin was allegedly recovered from them, the police said.
Acting on a tip-off, Varinder Veer Singh and Pintu were arrested during a checking at a village in Fatehgarh Sahib district, the police said, adding the accused used to purchase heroin from Delhi and sell it in Amloh city of the district and Ludhiana.
A case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act was registered against them, the official added.
In another incident, 20 bottles of illicit liquor was recovered from a person in Behar village of Jalandhar district, the police said today.
The accused, Harpreet Singh, was arrested, they said, adding a case was registered against him. PTI CORR VSD HMB DPB .
