Phagwara(Pb), Jan 12 (PTI) Police today arrested two drug peddlers, including a proclaimed offender, from different locations here and seized intoxicants and illicit liquor.

The proclaimed offender (PO), Hardip Singh alias Monu, a resident of Khera road, was arrested by a patrolling team near Navi Abadi Narangshapur last night, the police said, adding 12 intoxicant injections were recovered from him.

Monu, was declared a proclaimed offender in a 2009 criminal case, they said.

In the second case, Anil Kumar alias Kabuttar of Onkar Nagar was arrested last night in the same locality with nine bottles of illicit liquor, they said.

Police is investigating both the cases, they said. PTI CORR VSD DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.