Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 2.64 crore tourists and pilgrims visited the three regions of Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years, state Minister for Tourism Tassaduq Hussain Mufti said today.

To a question of Congress MLA Naresh Sharma in the Legislative Council, he said 2,64,12,467 tourists and pilgrims visited Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions and also the cave shrines of Amarnath and Mata Vaishnodevi from 2015 till November of 2017.

While, 92,03,690 tourists and pilgrims visited the state in 2015, as many as 93,34,600 arrived in 2016 and 78,72,377 in 2017 up to November-end, he said.

Of them, 2,15,46,404 pilgrims visited the cave shrine of Mata Vaishnodevi in last three years besides 8,23,842 pilgrims to Amarnath during the same period, the minister said. PTI AB NSD .

