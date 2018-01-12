Jammu, Jan 12 (PTI) More than 2,500 people lost their lives in road accidents in Jammu and Kashmir in the last three years, the state government said today.

There have been 15,996 accidents in the state in this period upto October 2017, resulting in 2,666 deaths and injuries to 22,021 persons, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said in a written reply to a question of National Conference MLC Shehnaz Ganai in the legislative council.

Of these, 958 people were killed in 2016; 917 people in 2015; and 791 deaths in in 2017 upto October end.

Mufti said the state government has taken multiple steps to restrict enforcement of traffic laws and rules, minimizing road accidents and prevention of loss of life and property.

"The state government has directed all Deputy Commissioners to formulate district road safety action plan for the respective districts," said Mufti. PTI AB DK CHT .

