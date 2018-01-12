Vivekanand anniversary Ranchi, Jan 12 (PTI) A total 27,842 youths today got appointment orders in Jharkhand as the state marked the anniversary of Swami Vivekanand.

Â“The state has made a commitment to eradicate employment. It is a historic moment that more than 27,000 youth have got jobs in private sectors,Â” Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das said while addressing Â‘Skill SummitÂ’ at the Khelgaon complex here.

He asked the newly appointed youth to work with dedication and highlight JharkhandÂ’s name.

"Seeing the enthusiasm of the youth, nobody can block the youth from moving forwardÂ…our government has pledged to give employment to 25,000 and it has kept its promise," an official release said quoting Das.

Jharkhand is participating directly in Prime Minister Narendra ModiÂ’s dream of making a new India, Das said.

At a time when the world is facing unemployment problem, Das said Jharkhand, with its team work, has provided employment.

"Today we can say with pride that if anyone wants to see jobs/development then come to Jharkhand," the chief minister said.

Saying that the Prime Minister desired to make the country Â‘skilled IndiaÂ’, Das said a skilled force is being developed in Jharkhand, who will attract the people of the country and abroad.

The state government has decided to make the youth of Jharkhand skilled at a cost of Rs 700 crore, he said.

Stating that the country would be in the bracket of developed countries in the coming years, the chief minister said Â“Videsh BhavanÂ” would be constructed in Ranchi soon, and the youth would go to foreign countries through government recognized agencies.

Das said one lakh jobs would be given next year, adding the government would give five lakh rupees in grant if there is any accident outside state.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Petroleum and Natural Gas, Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said, Â“JharkhandÂ’s work is at its peak and reflects a cautious and responsible government.Â” He said he came to know that mega skill development centres would be set up in all the 24 districts of Jharkhand, adding Â“this is a visionary thought and Jharkhand will move far aheadÂ”.

Pradhan said that it was the responsibility of everyone to give facilities to the youth and the generation next. And skill development has an important role in it.

He lauded the Raghubar Das government for giving so many jobs in his three years of rule.

Pradhan said that very soon pipe line gas in Jharkhand would begin. Automotive companies would come if natural gas comes, he added. PTI PVR SNS SNP .

