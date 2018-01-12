New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Three alleged arms suppliers have been arrested with six firearms including a US made Glock pistol, from west Delhi's Paschim Puri, police said today.

Acting on a tip-off, a team of Crime Branch arrested Prateek Shaukeen (36), Waseem (28), and Lalit Kumar (43), in Paschim Puri last evening, DCP(Crime) Joy Tirkey said.

On checking, a US-made Glock pistol along with 10 live cartridges were found in Prateek's possession. Waseem was carrying a 7.65 bore pistol with two live rounds while Lalit was carrying a 7.65 bore pistol with two live rounds, he said.

On searching their car, three more firearms were found in the boot, Tirkey said.

Thirty-five live cartridges of 9 mm bore were also recovered in a bag from the car that belonged to Prateek, he said.

Prateek, a Delhi University graduate, used to procure illegal firearms from Meerut. He tapped the illegal firearms market there through Waseem and used to sell to customers arranged by Lalit, the DCP said. PTI VIT DIP .

