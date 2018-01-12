Siliguri(WB), Jan 12 (PTI) The fifth edition of Amway Darjeeling Police Marathon was held here today in collaboration with Gorkhaland Territorial Administration to celebrate the 155th birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

The objective behind organising this event was to spread awareness about health and fitness amongst people in Darjeeling and North Bengal.

The sporting event was also dedicated to establish peace and harmony between people of the hills and plains.

Noted athlete Anju Bobby George flagged off the Amway Darjeeling Police Marathon at Sukhia Pokhri at 7.30 am.

Chandra Chakraborty, regional manager, eastern region, Amway India, Siddhi Nath Gupta, ADG North Bengal, Manoj Kumar Verma, IG Darjeeling, Ajay Kumar Nand, IG CIF, Humayun Kabir, DIG Darjeeling, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, SP Darjeeling and Amarnath K, Superintendent of Police (Operations), Darjeeling were present on the occasion.

Darjeeling Police also felicitated 10 sports personalities from the hills, including former Indian Hockey team captain Bharat Chetri.

Speaking on the occasion, Akhilesh Chaturvedi, SP Darjeeling, said, "Amway Darjeeling Police Marathon has become immensely popular among sports and fitness enthusiasts. We hope this marathon will become an international marathon in the years to come." Chandra Chakraborty, Regional Manager, East, Amway India, said, "We are delighted to continue our relationship with Darjeeling Marathon for the fifth year in a row. The event has become bigger with each passing year. We hope that this marathon will inspire more people to live and adopt a healthy lifestyle." The winner received a cash prize of Rs 1.5 lakh, the first runner-up got Rs 75,000 and the second runner-up runner-up and Rs 50,000 for second runners up. PTI AKB RG .

