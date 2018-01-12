Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Paani Foundation, set up by Bollywood actor Aamir Khan, today announced the third edition of the Satyamev Jayate Water Cup covering 75 talukas spread over 24 districts of the state.

It is a competition between different villages to see which among them can do maximum work for watershed management and water conservation during the period of the competition between April 8 to May 22.

The prize money which the villages stand to win in the competition is nearly Rs 10 crore, said organisers.

The third edition was announced here today by the actor with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and industrialists Ratan Tata and Mukesh Ambani along with Paani Foundation's CEO Satyajit Bhatkal present.

In its first edition, it was played out in three talukas.

Giving details of the competition's second edition, Paani Foundation officials said that a total of 1,321 villages from 30 talukas participated and in the process created total water storage of 8,361 crore litres.

"This year is an opportunity and a challenge because the higher the number of villages taking part, the greater the weight on us to deliver. While it is a challenge, it's also an opportunity. This year if we manage to swing what we plan to, it'll boost our efforts to make Maharashtra drought-free," Khan said.

"When I think back, three-four years ago, when I met CM sir for the first time, I told him what I was thinking and he invited me to talk," Khan said.

"We have come a long way from that day. When I started then, Satya and I were very frightened. I get very scared.

Before starting any work I wonder if it'll happen or not. This year too, with 75 talukas, I'm very nervous. But the nervousness never stops me from giving my best," he added. PTI JUR BNM .

