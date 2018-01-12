Shiuri (West Bengal), Jan 12 (PTI) A motorbike rally organised by student organisation Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) was today stopped by police soon after it started as it did not have prior permission.

The rally, on the occasion of birthday of Swami Vivekananda, started from Barabagan more but could proceed only for a few meters as police blocked the road.

Following the incident, angry ABVP members blocked the Benimadhab more for almost half-an-hour.

Meghnath Das, an official of the RSS affiliate ABVP said, "We had applied for permission a couple of weeks ago.

Police verbally accorded consent but delayed issuing the permission letter. Suddenly on Thursday evening they told us that the permission had been withdrawn. The state government has ordered to observe the birthday of Swami-ji but police stopped us forcibly." PTI CORR JM .

