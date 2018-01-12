Addis Ababa, Jan 12 (AFP) The African Union said today that President Donald Trump's reported description of African nations as "shithole countries" broke with "accepted behaviour" and was upsetting.

Ebba Kalondo, spokeswoman for AU Chairperson Moussa Faki, told AFP that Trump's statement "truly flies in the face of accepted behaviour and practice." "This is not only hurtful, I think, to people of African origin in the United States, but certainly to African citizens," she said. (AFP) CPS .

