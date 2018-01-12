Paris, Jan 12 (AFP) All jewels worth millions of euros stolen from shops in Paris's landmark Ritz hotel have been recovered, a source close to the case said today.

Some of the loot was recovered yesterday after the arrest of three of the thieves as they tried to flee the hotel and the rest was in a "bag seized yesterday by police," the source said. The gems and watches stolen were thought to be worth over four million euros (USD 4.8 million). (AFP) CK .

