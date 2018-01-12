New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) Senior sports administrator Anil Khanna was today named Chairman of the Finance Commission of the Indian Olympic Association, which also formed a four- member advisory committee.

The IOA also formed a Medical Commission and Games Technical Conduct Committee and nominated office bearers of IOA and National Sports Federations (NSFs) to the Committees.

The advisory committee comprises Tarlochan Singh, GS Mander, S Regunathan and BS Landge.

The Khanna-led Finance Commission has Sahdev Yadav, Secretary General, Indian Weightlifting Federation and DK Singh, Secretary, Uttarakhand Olympic Association, as members.

Mukesh Kumar, President, Judo Federation of India, has been nominated Chairman of the Games Technical Conduct Committee (GTCC) for National Games.

Pawan Deep Singh Kohli, son of Tarlochan, was named Chairman of the Medical Commission.

Kohli's name was embroiled in a controversy when he was appointed as the Chief Medical Officer of the Indian contingent for the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Reports claimed that Pawandeep, a radiologist by profession, could not provide the required help to the Indian athletes during the Games. PTI AT AH AH .

