Machilipatnam(AP), Jan 11 (PTI) A top state tax official was today nabbed by the Anti-Corruption Bureau for allegedly demanding a bribe of Rs 25 lakh, and accepting Rs 23.20 lakh, from the employee of a multinational company here.

Andhra Pradesh ACB Director-General RP Thakur said that State Tax Additional Commissioner U Yedukondalu was nabbed from the latter's chamber in the Tax Commissionerate office in Edupugallu in Krishna district today evening.

Thakur said that Yedukondalu had agreed to settle an input tax credit refund of Rs 4.60 crore of the MNC and in return had demanded Rs 25 lakh as gratification.

A trap was laid and the official was nabbed as he accepted Rs 23.20 lakh, Thakur said. He added that office superintendent Gopala Sarma and an MNC employee Sathya Narayana were also caught during the trap.

A case has been registered and further investigations were underway, he added. PTI COR BNM .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.