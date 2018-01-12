Guwahati, Jan 12 (PTI) Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi today greeted the people of Assam on the occasion of Magh Bihu or Bhogali Bihu.

"Bihu symbolizes the spirit of integrity, brotherhood and camaraderie amongst all irrespective of their caste, creed, religion or language.

"It is a festival of community feasting and symbolises love and mutual respect", the Governor said in a message here.

The spontaneous celebrations of the Bhogali Bihu by people transcending all social barriers symbolize the spirit of unity amidst diversity, he added.

"On the happy occasion of Bhogali Bihu, I appeal to the people of Assam to strengthen their bond of unity and bonhomie by spreading the message of love and mutual reverence and harmonious co-existence throughout the state," he added.

