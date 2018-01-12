New Delhi,Jan 12 (PTI) Bangladesh GM Ziaur Rahman defeated defending champion GM Farrukh Amonatov of Tajikistan to maintain his sole lead after the end of the fifth round of the 16th Delhi International Chess tournament, here today.

The game was a Sicilian Defence opening and it looked to be a dead equal position when Amonatov made an inexplicable blunder by ignoring a queen+rook battery on the b-file.

"It was a lucky win for me today," commented Rahman.

GM Abhijeet Gupta deployed Sicilian Defence with black against IM Himal Gusainas the match ended in a draw.

In the B-Category with 783 players being held simultaneously and the tournament was won by Subhra Saha of West Bengal with nine points. For his victory, Saha won Rs 2.51 lakh. PTI KHS KHS .

