of news, says Parrikar Panaji, Jan 12 (PTI) Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar today claimed that a dozen "national media reporters" were camping in Goa for a fortnight to cover beef traders' strike, which hinted at "anticipation of news".

The BJP-ruled state witnessed a strike by beef traders against cow vigilante groups who were stopping trucks carrying the meat from neighbouring Karnataka.

The strike was called off after Parrikar assured that legal import of beef from Karnataka will not be stopped.

"There are 10 to 12 national media reporters who have been camping in Goa for last fifteen days on the beef issue," the chief minister said today, quoting the state intelligence agency's report.

"Ten to twelve cameramen camping here for last 15 days. What does that indicate? There was anticipation of news," he said. PTI RPS KRK .

