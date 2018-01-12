Bengal needs accelerators to give fillip to start-up: Experts
By PTI | Published: 12th January 2018 07:51 PM |
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 07:49 PM | A+A A- |
Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) West Bengal needs early stage investors and accelerators to provide a big fillip to the start-up culture in the state, according to experts and leading venture capitalists.
They feel the start-up eco-system in West Bengal was yet to gather steam when compared to other cities like Bangalore, Pune, Mumbai and others.
In a seminar organised by Brandshoots Ventures here today, Ajay Lakhotia, partner of Fosun Capital, said although there were angel investors here, the state lacked end-to-end start-up eco-system.
Fosun Capital has a fund of USD 850 million India Fund dedicated to start-ups.
Girish Shivani, executive director and fund manager of Your Nest, said that the start-up culture has not been developed in the state so far. PTI DC RG .
This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.