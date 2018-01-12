Kolkata, Jan 12 (PTI) Over 100 overseas delegates from 30 countries, are expected to converge to the city at the 'Destination East' tourism summit from January 18.

Announcing this here today, the state's Principal Secretary of Tourism Atri Bhattacharya said that the two-day event would come up at the newly-built convention centre at Rajarhat, New Town, on January 18 and 19.

Fourteen delegates from the US, 12 from the UK and 12 from Russia are expected to attend the event, among others.

The 8th edition of the event will be jointly organized by the Confederation of Indian Industry and the Tourism Department of the state government, he said.

Bhattacharya also said that through the event, the state was keen to showcase many tourism destinations in Bengal to the international tour operators.

"We also aim to showcase Gajoldoba in North Bengal among others as a potential tourism destination. There is also an event lined up at Gazoldoba," he said. PTI AKB JM .

