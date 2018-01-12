New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) State-run power equipment maker BHEL today said it has commissioned a 250 MW thermal power unit at the Barauni Extension project of Bihar State Power Generation Company.

Located at Barauni in Begusarai district of Bihar, the project has two segments (units 8&9) of 250 MW each. Unit 9 is also in advanced stages of execution, and is expected to be commissioned shortly, a BHEL statement said.

The project was awarded to BHEL on engineering, procurement & construction (EPC) basis, including complete engineering, manufacturing and supply of equipment; erection & commissioning and civil works of all the plant utilities.

This project is being set up by BHEL on the ash dyke of old thermal units, which calls for special civil engineering for ground improvements. The utilisation of the unproductive ash dyke for this purpose also addresses the issue of land scarcity.

BHEL shares dropped 0.53 per cent to close at Rs 102.70 on BSE. PTI KKS ANS MR .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.