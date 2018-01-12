Jaipur, Jan 12 (PTI) The Rajasthan Congress today accused the government of disturbing brotherhood and harmony in the state.

While addressing an election rally in Ajmer Lok Sabha constituency, Rajasthan Congress chief Sachin Pilot said, "The dissatisfaction and distrust in the people of the state for the BJP government has increased to an extent that they are counting the days for the liberation from the autocratic BJP government." The BJP government in the state has worked to disturb brotherhood and harmony and was trying to score its political interest, Pilot said.

He said that two people were killed in a week in Jaipur, but the police-administration has failed to arrest the criminals.

Corruption, crime and women harassment are at peak in the last four years, he added.

He also alleged that the government forced the farmers to commit suicide and was turning its back on the promise of crop loan waiver. PTI AG DPB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.