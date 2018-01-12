Los Angeles, Jan 12 (PTI) "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk is set to produce and star in the action thriller "Nobody" for STXfilms.

Derek Kolstad, who wrote "John Wick," is attached to write the screenplay, reported Variety.

The story revolves around an ordinary man who comes to the defense of a woman being harassed by thugs, then learns later that one of the thugs is the brother of a drug kingpin and is out for vengeance.

Kolstad, "Deadpool 2" director David Leitch, Chad Stahelski and Kelly McCormick of 87eleven are serving as executive producers. PTI SHD SHD .

