Mumbai, Jan 12 (PTI) Bodhtree Consulting Ltd, a leading IT consulting and software service provider today announced that it has bagged orders worth over Rs 50 crore.

The company has received Rs 8.39 crore order from Indian Council of Forestry Research & Education (ICFRE) for continuity of data centre at Dehradun for a period of five years, a company statement said.

The company has also received orders from Magadh University worth Rs 43 crore. The scope of the work under this project includes providing "Digital University Platform" under managed services model.

Magadh University is the oldest university of Bihar with 215 plus colleges and new student base of 5 lakh every year and offering more than 100 courses for UG, PG and Bed, the release said.

The digital university platform is going to digitize key areas of the university catering to their student base and streamline admissions, examinations, certificate generation and various workflows of the university. It will also provide a digital help desk for the students. The project also requires implementing a biometric based attendance system for the staff of the university and its constituent colleges.

The university will pay Bodhtree on a per student basis and the total revenue for three years of contract is expected to cross Rs 43 crore. The project will be implemented in six months.

"We are very happy to win three large projects of Rs 200 crore in the last 18 months, two of them are from Medical Council of India (MCI) and the rest from the above outlined universities. This shows that we have emerged as good player in this large projects segment from quasi government organisations and PSUs," Bodhtree managing director L N Ramakrishna said. PTI AP NP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.