Muzaffarnagar, Jan 12 (PTI) The body of a middle-aged man was found in Shamli district, with police suspecting that he died of cold.

Police said the body was found near Fawara chock and the identity of the man, who apparently died last night, has not been established yet.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, they added. PTI CORR AAR .

