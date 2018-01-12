Siddharth Nagar (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) A bonfire at a home in Dumariyaganj area here today claimed lives of four members of a family, the police said.

The deceased identified as Ziyo Begum (65), Kasim (45), Rukhsar Fatima (20) and Arman Ahmad (25) died due to suffocation, acting SDM Zuber Beg said.

The bodies of victims have been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR ABN DPB .

