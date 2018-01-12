(Eds: Updating with quotes of Mukhtar's brother) Banda/Lucknow (UP), Jan 12 (PTI) BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari returned to Banda prison after being discharged from a hospital in Lucknow where he was referred to following a heart attack on January 9, with his brother alleging that he did not receive proper treatment.

The legislator was discharged last night from the hospital after his clinical parameters were found to be normal and was brought back to the jail amid tight security, Jailor Viveksheel Tripathy said.

The 55-year-old MLA from Mau, who was lodged in Banda jail in connection with various criminal cases, had suffered a heart attack while he was meeting his wife in the prison.

Reportedly, his wife, too, had developed chest pain during the meeting and was referred to the hospital in the Uttar Pradesh capital.

The MLA has been in various jails in the state since 2015 under various charges.

In Lucknow, his brother and former MP Afzal Ansari in a press conference alleged that Mukhtar Ansari was not given proper treatment because of "pressure" from the government.

"Sanjay Gandhi PGI (Lucknow) had said that Mukhtar Ansari will be kept under 72-hour observation, but he was discharged within 40 hours. I have proof that under pressure of the government machinery, my brother was shifted back to the Banda jail," Afzal Ansari said.

He claimed that MLC Brijesh Singh had been kept in the Varanasi jail as he belongs to that place and had cases there.

However, in the case of his bother, he was lodged in Banda though he does not have any cases in the district, Afzal Ansari said.

"Mukhtar should be kept in Mau, Ghazipur, Lucknow or Agra jails where his cases are going on or in a jail where he can get medical aid during any emergency," he said. PTI ABN SMI ANB .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.