New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Budget session of Parliament will commence from January 29 and conclude on April 6.

"The President has summoned the Rajya Sabha to meet on Monday, January 29. Subject to exigencies of business, the session is scheduled to conclude on Friday, April 6," a Rajya Sabha Secretariat statement read.

The Lok Sabha Secretariat in a statement said that in order to enable standing committees to consider the demands for grants of ministries and prepare reports, the House will adjourn on February 9 to meet again on March 5.

The President will address both the Houses in the Central Hall of Parliament House on January 29.

The CCPA had recommended that the Budget session begin from January 29 and conclude on April 6. PTI JTR GVS .

