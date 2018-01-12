New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The CBI has arrested a medical officer from Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki who has been absconding in a Vyapam scam case related to Madhya Pradesh Pre Medical Test conducted in 2012, an official said here today.

The agency has filed a charge sheet on November 23, 2017, on the basis of which the trial court had issued non-bailable warrant against the absconding chargesheeted accused.

"In pursuance to such, the accused who was posted as Medical Officer at CHC Jattuva Tappa, District Rae Bareli (UP) was arrested," CBI Spokesperson said.

He said the CBI investigation shows that that accused Virendra Mourya in conspiracy with co-accused, middleman and racketeer, appeared in MPPMT-2012 at an examination centre in Indore and helped co-accused (beneficiary candidate) by allowing her to copy answers from him.

"It was also revealed that in 2012, the said accused was a student of MBBS Course at a government medical college, Kanpur (admission Batch year 2008) and he had no intention of taking admission in MBBS course in any private medical college of Madhya Pradesh and his intention was only to provide alleged illegal copying assistance to the beneficiary candidate," he said.

The CBI Spokesperson said it was further alleged that in connivance with co-accused middleman and a private medical college in Bhopal, the accused blocked a seat of MBBS course and later on vacated the same, which was filled by the said medical college without following due procedure. PTI ABS DIP .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.