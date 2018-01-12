Bikaner, Jan 12 (PTI) The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Rajasthan police officials in connection to the alleged fake encounter of gangster Anand Pal Singh, an official said.

Two teams led by additional superintendent of police (ASP) Sunil Singh Rawat inquired the officials for more than two hours in Churu and Malasar of Ratangarh town in Churu district where the encounter took place, a top police official said.

Singh was killed on June 24 last year in a police encounter.

Several groups -- especially from the Rajput community to which Singh belonged -- came out in protest claiming it was a staged encounter.

Amid the protests, the Rajasthan government recommended CBI probe into the encounter. The agency took over the probe on January 6 and registered three FIRs on the instructions of the Centre which had forwarded these cases to the agency.

The FIRs pertain to the alleged fake encounter, the violent protests that followed and the death of a person, believed to be witness to the encounter, in the police firing.

