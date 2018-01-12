New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) The Centre will finalise the draft contract farming law in the next few days after incorporating comments from the industry and stakeholders, a senior Agriculture Ministry official said today.

A model contract farming Act has been put in public domain for stakeholders' comments.

"Suggestions from the industry and stakeholders have already come in. We would be able to harmonise them in the next few weeks," National Rainfed Area Authority (NRAA) CEO Ashok Dalwai said at an event.

The contract farming is the way forward as this will help monetise agriculture and horticulture wastage, which at present is substantially higher, he said in a statement.

Once the model law is ready, it will be shared with state governments for adoption, he said.

Dalwai was addressing a national conference on cold chain infrastructure organised by industry body PHD Chamber.

National Centre for Cold Chain Development (NCCD) CEO and chief advisor Pawanexh Kohli said the government was making serious efforts to replace traditional APMC markets with new model law called Agricultural Produce and Livestock Marketing (Promotion & Facilitation) Act, 2017.

"This is likely to bear fruit in next one year," he said adding that agriculture is a state subject.

Kohli shared that farmers can get remunerative price provided cold chains are integrated through superior marketing logistics.

This is the only way through which better pricing could be ensured for farmers, he added. PTI LUX ANU .

