New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) People can now book online the tickets to witness ceremonial change of guard which takes place on Saturdays and Sundays, an official statement from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

The statement said for the month of January, the online booking is open only for Saturday, January 13 and Sunday, January 14.

"Visitors who wish to attend the ceremonial change of guard that takes place at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Saturdays (1000 hrs) and Sundays (1630 hrs) can now book online at www.rashtrapatisachivalaya.nic.in," it said.

Online booking shall soon be made available for the subsequent months. The ceremony lasts for about 45 minutes and is free of charge, the statement said.

It said in case a particular Saturday or Sunday is a gazetted holiday and the Rashtrapati Bhavan is closed for the visitors, the change of guard ceremony will not be carried out on that day. PTI ABS KJ .

