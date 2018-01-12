New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) In an unprecedented move, the second senior most judge in the Supreme Court J Chelameswar and three other senior judges today held a press conference on various issues relating to the apex court judiciary.

Besides Justice Chelameswar, the other judges were Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.

The press conference was called at Justice Chelameswar's residence here at Tughlaq Road. PTI SJK RKS RRT SKV MIN .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.