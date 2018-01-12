Chelameswar, three other SC judges call press conference
Published: 12th January 2018
Last Updated: 12th January 2018 12:47 PM | A+A A- |
New Delhi, Jan 12 (PTI) In an unprecedented move, the second senior most judge in the Supreme Court J Chelameswar and three other senior judges today held a press conference on various issues relating to the apex court judiciary.
Besides Justice Chelameswar, the other judges were Justices Ranjan Gogoi, M B Lokur and Kurian Joseph.
The press conference was called at Justice Chelameswar's residence here at Tughlaq Road. PTI SJK RKS RRT SKV MIN .
