By K J M Varma Beijing, Jan 12 (PTI) A Chinese professor has been sacked after a former woman student accused him of sexually harassing her, according to a media report.

Chen Xiaowu, professor at Beihang University, was stripped of his post as executive vice president with the university's Graduate School. His teaching certificate was also cancelled, the varsity said last last night.

The university said that the decision was made after an investigation conducted by the school found that "Chen did sexually harass women students," state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

In early January, a former doctoral student of Chen, Luo Qianqian, posted a Weibo article accusing him of sexually harassing her and several other students.

She wrote in her article that Chen tried to force himself on her after luring her to his sister's house more than 10 years ago. She eventually left unharmed after crying.

Luo reached out to other victims and formed a WeChat group with them to share their experiences and collect evidence before submitting the evidence to the university.

PTI KJV AMS .

This is unedited, unformatted feed from the Press Trust of India wire.